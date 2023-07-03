Metairie family fights for their native wildflower garden

A Metairie family is fighting to keep their native plant garden after receiving a notice from the parish government about it, our media partners at The Advocate/Times Picayune report.

Angie and Patrick Madore were overjoyed when the seeds they had scattered over their front lawn in Metairie's Airline Park area survived the spring and blossomed into a colorful array of wildflowers, a sprawling garden frequented by butterflies, bees and dragonflies. They wanted to grow native plants to draw pollinators and aid biodiversity, the newspapers report.

But a neighbor's anonymous complaint triggered a notice from Jefferson Parish government that said the Madores had violated the parish's grass and weed rules. They’ve been asked to cut the wildflowers or risk a fine, the newspapers report.

Suburban lawns are often ground zero for neighborhood conflicts. And where the Madores see beautiful wildflowers, another homeowner sees weeds.

