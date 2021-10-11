Mayor Cantrell announces developer for Six Flag site in New Orleans

The City of New Orleans has announced the developers who will soon begin work on their project at the abandoned Six Flags site.

Mayor Latoya Cantrell announced on Monday that of the two developers who were up for the job, Bayou Phoenix was approved to begin development at the former amusement park site in New Orleans East.

Cantrell says that this is a huge win for New Orleans east.

Kiernan West LLC and S.H.I.E.L.D 1 was also up as a option for the city. According to Nola.com, that team included former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, Saints linebacker Demario Davis and Buffalo Bills cornerback Joshua Norman. The group intended to build an urban farm, a series of educational centers and a transportation and logistics hub at the site.

That group withdrew from the selection. They say they will be moving on to another development site in New Orleans east.

Bayou Phoenix, they report, wants to put a hotel, indoor water park, sports complex, travel center and logistics hub at the former amusement park.

Read more here

