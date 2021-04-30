May is Air Quality Awareness Month in Louisiana.

Governor John Bel Edwards has proclaimed May as Air Quality Awareness Month in Louisiana with May 3 starting Air Quality Awareness Week.

Each day, from May 3 to May 7, will focus on topics related to promoting healthy air quality.

Monday - Wildfires & Smoke

Tuesday - Asthma and Your Health

Wednesday - Citizen Science and Sensors

Thursday - Environmental Justice and Air Quality

Friday - Air Quality Around the World

Information will be shared each day on the The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality Facebook and Twitter pages.

LDEQ says that throughout the month, Louisiana residents will be encouraged to become familiar with the Air Quality Index and how to improve air quality.

The Department says there are many steps individuals can take to help improve air quality and reduce emissions. Some of those steps include: walking, biking, carpooling, using mass transit, ridesharing, not using gasoline-powered engines, not idling and fueling vehicles after 6 p.m., combining errands, bringing lunch to work, and walking into a restaurant instead of idling in a drive-thru can also reduce emissions.

Information on air quality can be viewed in real-time on the LDEQ webiste. Residents can also sign up to receive notifications of air quality in their areas by email, text or the EnviroFlash app.

