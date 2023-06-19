Marksville native crowned Miss Louisiana 2023

MONROE, La. — Makenzie Scroggs, of Marksville, is the new Miss Louisiana 2023.

The Northwestern State University student will spend the rest of the year training to become the first Miss Louisiana to be crowned Miss America.

Scroggs was selected from a pool of 27 women competing for their share of $60,000 in scholarships in the 60th Annual Miss Louisiana Pageant. She won a $10,000 college scholarship.

First runner-up was Olivia Grace George, of Texarkana. George attends Louisiana Tech University and received a $5,000 scholarship.

Miss Louisiana is the official preliminary competition to the Miss America pageant, the largest scholarship organization for women in the world.

For more information, visit the Miss Louisiana website at www.MissLouisiana.com.