Man wanted in fatal East Baton Rouge double shooting, fled with infant

East Baton Rouge authorities are searching for a man accused of shooting and killing two people and fleeing with his infant child.

The Advocate reports that the suspect has been identified as 30-year-old Eric Derell Smith and is believed to be driving a blue Nissan Altima with dark tinted windows.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office asked anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact law enforcement. They said he is considered armed and dangerous.

Officials believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic incident.

Read more from the Advocate here.

