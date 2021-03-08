Man killed trying to sell bike on Facebook Marketplace

A New Orleans man who went to the West Bank of Jefferson Parish to sell a dirt bike was found shot to death in Uptown on Monday morning.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday, March 7 in Harvey.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto says that the investigation began as a missing persons case in New Orleans.

Investigators have determined that the incident occurred on Sunday between 10:00 am and 12:00 pm.

The Sheriff's Office says the victim, identified as 29-year-old Joseph Vindel of New Orleans, met with the suspect at an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Manhattan Boulevard to sell a dirt bike.

During the course of the transaction, deputies say the suspect, 20-year-old Jalen Harvey, shot and killed Vindel.

Harvey then allegedly drove the victim’s vehicle to the 2300 block of Coliseum Street in New Orleans and abandoned it with Vindel's body still inside the vehicle.

On Sunday night the JPSO was contacted by the victim’s family and became involved in the investigation.

Sheriff's Office says investigators were able to determine the victim’s last known location, and located the victim’s dirt bike at an apartment and made contact with the Harvey.

During questioning, Harvey allegedly admitted to shooting Vindel and taking the vehicle to New Orleans.

Detectives are currently seeking an arrest warrant for Jalen Harvey for First Degree Murder.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office held a press conference on Monday morning:

Vindel's girlfriend posted on Facebook that he was missing; she said that he had left home about 10 a.m. Sunday to sell a dirt bike to someone in Harvey.

To read more from the Advocate, click here.

