Man found dead in pile of abandoned cars near Mall of Louisiana after flooding

The body of a Gonzales man was located by first responders conducting water rescues Tuesday morning in flooded areas of the city.

Deputies say the man, identified as 33-year-old Justin Blaine Thompson was found in a stranded vehicle on Bluebonnet Drive, under the I-10 overpass near the Mall of Louisiana.

According to WBRZ, the Bluebonnet underpass was one of several spots in Baton Rouge that was hit hard by Monday night's flooding. I-10 East and West from Highland Road to Siegen Lane were closed for several hours due to high water on the roadway.

“Our deputies, along with MRT and air support have spent the day assisting stranded residents and motorists,” EBR Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said. “First responders have checked and cleared submerged vehicles to ensure they are unoccupied.”

Gov. John Bel Edwards said at a news conference Tuesday there have been two weather-related deaths in the state. Near Port Allen, 40-year-old Alvarado Morentes Hermelindo died and another is missing after their car crashed into a canal Monday evening. There are two additional deaths related to power outages.

