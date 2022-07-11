Man convicted in LSU basketball player's slaying has died in prison

Dyteon Simpson, who was recently sentenced to life in prison for the death of Wayde Sims, was found dead Sunday night in his cell at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, WBRZ reports.

The station is reporting that the sheriff's office says a preliminary toxicology report was conducted and Simpson was "presumptively positive for fentanyl."

The sheriff's office said he was unresponsive in his cell when they found him around 8 p.m.. The East Baton Rouge Coroner will conduct an autopsy and determine the cause of death, WBRZ reports.

