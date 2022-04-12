Louisiana man guilty in 2018 death of LSU basketball player

BATON ROUGE, La. - A man has been convicted of murder for the fatal shooting of a Louisiana State University basketball player during a 2018 street brawl in the state’s capital.

The Advocate reports 23-year-old Dyteon Simpson, of Baker, was found guilty of second-degree murder, which carries a mandatory life sentence.

The panel deliberated for about 90 minutes before handing up Monday’s verdict.

Authorities said Simpson shot 20-year-old Wayde Sims in the face after Sims intervened during a fight outside a fraternity party on Sept. 28, 2018.

He was arrested the next day.

A gun matched the bullet recovered from Sims' body and a casing found at the scene. Sentencing is set for June 13.

