Watch
NewsCovering Louisiana

Actions

Louisiana man guilty in 2018 death of LSU basketball player

Dyteon Simpson.jpg
KATC
Dyteon Simpson.jpg
Posted at 5:32 PM, Apr 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-12 18:32:20-04

BATON ROUGE, La. - A man has been convicted of murder for the fatal shooting of a Louisiana State University basketball player during a 2018 street brawl in the state’s capital.

The Advocate reports 23-year-old Dyteon Simpson, of Baker, was found guilty of second-degree murder, which carries a mandatory life sentence.

The panel deliberated for about 90 minutes before handing up Monday’s verdict.

Authorities said Simpson shot 20-year-old Wayde Sims in the face after Sims intervened during a fight outside a fraternity party on Sept. 28, 2018.

He was arrested the next day.

A gun matched the bullet recovered from Sims' body and a casing found at the scene. Sentencing is set for June 13.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.