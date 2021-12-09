Man charged in connection with Grambling homecoming shooting

A man has been charged in connection with a shooting at Grambling State University during its homecoming week that killed one person and wounded seven.

Zyheim Butcher was arrested Monday in Fort Worth, Texas, and transferred to the Lincoln Parish Detention Center.

The 19-year-old from Bastrop was charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

Bond is set at $3 million. Another suspect, Ahmad Green of Shreveport, was arrested Nov. 11.

The 20-year-old was charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. He’s being held on a $4 million bond.

The Oct. 17 shooting happened on the university’s quad and was the second deadly shooting on campus within four days.

