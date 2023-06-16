Man arrested after setting Catahoula cemetery on fire, sparking wildfires

On June 8, 2023, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) arrested a Jonesville man for setting fire to a Catahoula Parish cemetery that caused wildfires to spread.

According to Forestry Enforcement Officers, Alexander allegedly set fire to the cemetery property on two separate days. The fire eventually spread into the woods and resulted in a half-acre wildfire.

Local Volunteer Fire Departments and LDAF Forestry Fire Eradication Units were dispatched to the scene to extinguish the fires, officials report.

Alexander, who was observed at the scene of the fire earlier that day, was apprehended by LDAF officers. Authorities say, upon his arrest for one count of simple arson and two counts of possession of a controlled, dangerous substance (Schedule III), he was transported to the Catahoula Parish Jail, where he is being held on a $30,000 bond.

“There are 18.9 million acres of land under fire protection by LDAF’s Forest Protection Division,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry Mike Strain, D.V.M. “Even in a small area, the potential for a resulting wildfire can cause damage and destruction to life and property. Arson is a crime we take very seriously.”

To report forestry-related crimes, contact the LDAF Office of Forestry at 225-925-4500 or LDAF’s 24-hour hotline at 1-855-452-5323.