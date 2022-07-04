Man arrested for trying to carjack a city bus

A man nearly carjacked an RTA bus at 11:41 a.m. Sunday, the New Orleans Police Department tells our media partners at The Advocate/Times Picayune.

Terrance Johnson, 21, allegedly went up to the bus in the 7700 block of Grant Street (map) in Plum Orchard while the driver was checking in a rider and tried to steal the bus.

Police did not specify how Johnson's alleged attempt was foiled, but said he ran away from the scene and was arrested soon after.

The attempted carjacking is one of several violent crimes to take place in New Orleans since Sunday morning, the newspapers report.

