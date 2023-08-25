Man arrested for arson threats in Sabine Parish

State and parish law enforcement arrested a man on Thursday, and booked him in connection with threats of arson made on social media.

Jeremiah Hill, 21, of Many, was booked with three counts communication of false information of planned arson. As of Friday morning, no bond had been set for his release.

The arrest followed an investigation by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) Forestry Enforcement Division and the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Department.

As part of an ongoing investigation into recent wildfires in Sabine Parish, investigators received information about posts on social medial platforms that threatened arson in Sabine Parish.

A release from the LDAF states that ommunicating false information of arson or attempted arson by mail, telephone, telegraph, word-of-mouth, or other means of communication or making threats of false information is a felony in Louisiana and carries a sentence of up to 15 years of hard labor. Investigators remind citizens to be mindful of what they post on social media in times of disaster.

The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Department assisted in the investigation. The Sheriff, Chief Deputy, and his investigators were an integral part of this investigation, the release states.

The public is urged to report any and all forestry-related crimes to the LDAF 24-hr hotline at 1-855-452-5323.