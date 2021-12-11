Man arrested for allegedly trafficking a 10-year-old girl

HOUMA — A Houma man was arrested Thursday night for allegedly attempting to traffic a 10-year-old girl.

Houma Police Department say that Jamil Washington, 31, paid a person $20 to bring a 10-year-old girl for Washington to perform sexual acts with.

The person that was approached by Washington, police say, informed the child's family of the suspect's motives.

Police were immediately notified.

After further investigation, Washington was located and taken into custody without incident where he was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex for one count of Trafficking of Children for Sexual Purposes.

