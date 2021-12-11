Watch
NewsCovering Louisiana

Actions

Man arrested for allegedly trafficking a 10-year-old girl

items.[0].image.alt
AP
This photo provided by the Los Angeles Police Department shows a pair of handcuffs and a key. (Los Angeles Police Department via AP)
Handcuffs
Posted at 8:01 PM, Dec 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-10 21:07:46-05

HOUMA — A Houma man was arrested Thursday night for allegedly attempting to traffic a 10-year-old girl.

Houma Police Department say that Jamil Washington, 31, paid a person $20 to bring a 10-year-old girl for Washington to perform sexual acts with.

The person that was approached by Washington, police say, informed the child's family of the suspect's motives.

Police were immediately notified.

After further investigation, Washington was located and taken into custody without incident where he was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex for one count of Trafficking of Children for Sexual Purposes.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.