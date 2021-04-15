Man arrested following investigation into fatal multi-vehicle crash on Old Mississippi River Bridge

A man has been arrested in connection with a multi-vehicle crash in February that claimed the life of a 13-year-old girl.

State Police say that, after a continued investigation into this crash, troopers have arrested 42-year-old Marlin Jordan of Addis, for negligent homicide.

Troopers say they were able to determine that Jordan's actions leading up to the crash were negligent.

On April 14, 2021, an arrest warrant was obtained for Jordan and he was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail.

The 16-vehicle crash occurred shortly before 8:30 am on Febraury 23, 2021 on US Hwy 190 on the Mississippi River old bridge west of US Hwy 61 in East Baton Rouge Parish.

The crash claimed the life of 13-year-old Janaria James of Plaquemine.

An initial investigation by troopers revealed the crash occurred while Jordan was traveling eastbound on US Hwy 190 in a 2007 Kenworth tractor trailer.

Troopers said that as Jordan approached stopped traffic on the downslope of US Hwy 190 he was unable to stop, which resulted in the his tractor trailer striking multiple vehicles.

This triggered a chain reaction causing a total of sixteen vehicles to be struck during this crash.

13-year-old James was a passenger in a vehicle involved in the crash. She sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Read more on the crash: 13-year-old killed in multi-vehicle crash on US 190 east in Baton Rouge

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel