LWFC to expand Chronic Wasting Disease Control Area in northeast central Louisiana

STATE NEWS — After a case of Chronic Wasting Disease was found in a deer in Catahoula Parish, the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission decided to expand the Control Area in northeast central Louisiana, beginning May 1.

The LWFC approved a Declaration of Emergency and Notice of Intent in their April 3 meeting, in response to the confirmed case found in a wild hunter harvested deer.

This declaration expands the previously established Chronic Wasting Disease Control Area that already included all of Tensas Parish and portions of East Carroll, Madison, Franklin and Concordia Parishes. The expanded control area will include an area of a 25-mile radius from the Catahoula case. That includes portions of Caldwell, Richland, La Salle and Catahoula Parishes and will expand the areas in Franklin and Concordia Parishes.

This declaration prohibits the baiting and supplemental feeding of deer. It was also prohibit the transport of deer carcasses outside of the control area, except for the specific parts listed, or by permit for purposes of taxidermy.

The control area will be established using identifiable landmarks. It is a temporary declaration that will begin May 1 and last 180 days or until the Notice of Intent becomes final.

The Notice of Intent also expanded the control area and established a smaller mitigation area for baiting and supplemental feeding. Under the notice, the carcass exportation and enhanced surveillance components extend to the entire control area, but a smaller area of about a 15-mile radius from any positive case will be prohibited from baiting or supplemental feeding. This notice will be published for public comment and can be amended before final adoption. Upon adoption, the notice would replace the current Declaration of Emergency.