LWC's Mobile Workforce Center traveling to areas affected by Hurricane Ida

The Louisiana Workforce Commission’s Mobile Workforce Center (MWC) is traveling to parishes recovering from Hurricane Ida to help survivors apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA).

The MWC is a state-of-the-art vehicle equipped with computers, high-speed internet, and other workforce resources to help individuals and businesses get the help they need.

LWC staff will be on the bus helping people fill out their application for benefits and answering any questions they might have.

“We know there are still thousands of Louisianians without power right now, who otherwise may not be able to apply for this aid,” said LWC Secretary Ava Cates. “Our team is working tirelessly to ensure people who are displaced right now are able to keep their head above water.”

The schedule for the MWC is below.

LWC is working with parish officials to confirm additional dates and locations that do not interfere with emergency response efforts.

• St. James Parish: Sept. 10th – 11th, 9 AM to 6 PM, First Community Antioch Baptist Church 10860 Hwy. 3125, Lutcher, LA 70071

• Ascension Parish: Sept. 12th – Sept. 13th, 9 AM to 6 PM, Lemann Memorial Center, 1100 Clay Street, Donaldsonville, LA 70346

• St. John Parish: Sept. 14th – Sept. 15th, 9 AM to 6 PM, River Parishes Community College Reserve Campus, 181 Regala Park Rd, Reserve, LA 70084

• St. Charles Parish: Dates and location pending

• St. Helena Parish: Dates and location pending

• Tangipahoa: Dates and location pending

• Livingston: Dates and location pending

President Biden granted, and the Department of Labor expedited, a major disaster declaration request for 25 Louisiana parishes. This makes disaster unemployment assistance available to businesses and residents whose employment or self-employment was lost or interrupted as a direct result of Hurricane Ida.

DUA is typically available to anyone, employed or self-employed, who are unable to work or unable to get to work as a result of the disaster. People who qualify for regular unemployment benefits cannot get disaster unemployment.

Anyone in need can also file a DUA claim on our website or by calling the Benefits Analysis Team at 1-866- 783-5567 from Monday through Friday, 8:00 am – 5:00 pm. For answers to frequently asked questions about DUA, please click here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel