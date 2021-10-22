LWC: Louisiana unemployment numbers show highs and lows after Hurricane Ida

Preliminary data released by the Bureau Of Labor Statistics for September 2021 shows the impacts of Hurricane Ida on the state’s employment.

According to the Louisiana Workforce Commission, the September 2021 seasonally adjusted total nonfarm estimate of 1,818,000 jobs shows a loss of 29,600 jobs from the August 2021 revised figure of 1,847,600 jobs. The estimate shows a gain of 14,700 jobs from the September 2020 figure of 1,803,300.

Data provided by LWC from the Bureau Of Labor Statistics is below:

Since September 2020, Louisiana’s seasonally adjusted private sector employment increased by 19,400 jobs from 1,487,300 to 1,506,700 in September 2021. When compared to August 2021, seasonally adjusted private sector employment decreased by 25,600 jobs.

Since September 2020, the number of seasonally adjusted employed individuals increased by 14,025 from 1,927,988 to 1,942,013 in September 2021. When compared to August 2021, the number of seasonally adjusted employed individuals increased by 4,447.

Since September 2020, the number of seasonally adjusted unemployed individuals decreased by 46,864 from 167,013 to 120,149 in September 2021. When compared to August 2021, the number of seasonally adjusted unemployed individuals decreased by 8,171.

The September 2021 seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 5.8 percent shows a decline both over the month and over the year. The rate dropped 2.2 percentage points from the September 2020 rate of 8.0 percent and dropped 0.4 percentage points from the August 2021 rate of 6.2 percent.

“We knew Hurricane Ida would take a toll on jobs in the state and these numbers bare that out,” said Louisiana Workforce Commission Secretary Ava Cates. “The toll this storm took on South Louisiana will be felt for some time. Slowly but surely people are headed back to work but that always takes time.”

For comparison, LWC says that when Hurricane Laura made landfall in Lake Charles in August 2020, employment fell from 92,290 in August to 84,025 in September, and the unemployment rate spiked from 8.6 percent to 12.6 percent.

It was three months before the unemployment rate returned to pre-Laura level and 10 months for employment to recover, they said.

More than 41,000 people filed unemployment claims from when Hurricane Ida hit Louisiana through the end of September. However, generally speaking, in the aftermath of any storm, there is an uptick in recovery-related jobs.

As of September 25, there are 28,669 jobs available in Louisiana through https://www.louisianaworks.net/hire. Displaced workers who are interested in applying for disaster relief job opportunities can begin the application process here or on https://www.laworks.net/. A staff person will then reach out to verify eligibility.

To be considered for disaster relief job opportunities, LWC you must have a HiRE account which can be created here.

Job seekers can also explore careers and top-rated jobs at https://www.laworks.net/stars/.

Industries that showed the largest gains for seasonally adjusted jobs from September 2020:

Leisure and Hospitality gained 12,500 jobs from September 2020.

Professional and Business Services gained 7,200 jobs from September 2020.

Education and Health Services gained 4,900 jobs from September 2020.

Among Louisiana’s MSAs in September 2021, seasonally adjusted data shows:

Alexandria (60,200 jobs) showed no change from August 2021, but gained 800 jobs from September 2020.

Baton Rouge (385,600 jobs) lost 1,500 jobs from August 2021, but gained 2,000 jobs from September 2020.

Hammond (45,800 jobs) lost 400 jobs from August 2021, but gained 100 jobs from September 2020.

Houma (78,400 jobs) lost 3,800 jobs from August 2021 and lost 2,000 jobs from September 2020.

Lafayette (190,900 jobs) lost 1,600 jobs from August 2021, but gained 3,000 jobs from September 2020.

Lake Charles (93,700 jobs) added 400 jobs from August 2021 and gained 9,100 jobs from September 2020.

Monroe (74,400 jobs) added 200 jobs from August 2021 and gained 200 jobs from September 2020.

New Orleans (509,800 jobs) lost 22,700 jobs from August 2021 and lost 9,500 jobs from September 2020.

Shreveport (167,900 jobs) lost 1,000 jobs from August 2021, but gained 1,200 jobs from September 2020.

Not Seasonally Adjusted Data

Since September 2020, not seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment increased by 17,700 jobs from 1,797,700 to 1,815,600 in September 2021. When compared to August 2021, not seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment decreased by 25,000 jobs, a figure attributable to Hurricane Ida.

Since September 2020, not seasonally adjusted private sector employment increased by 22,500 jobs from 1,481,800 to 1,504,300 in September 2021. When compared to August 2021, not seasonally adjusted private sector employment decreased by 30,400 jobs.

Louisiana’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for September 2021 is 4.9 percent, a decrease of 3.3 percentage points from the September 2020 not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 8.2 percent. The rate also shows a decrease of 0.6 percentage points from the August 2021 rate of 5.5 percent.

Since September 2020, the number of not seasonally adjusted employed individuals increased by 31,459 from 1,919,425 to 1,950,884 in September 2021. When compared to August 2021, the number of not seasonally adjusted employed individuals increased by 3,822.

Since September 2020, the number of not seasonally adjusted unemployed individuals decreased by 69,351 from 170,842 to 101,491 in September 2021. When compared to August 2021, the number of not seasonally adjusted unemployed individuals decreased by 11,892.

September metropolitan statistical area (MSA) and parish unemployment rates will be released on October 29, 2021. The 2021 state and MSA data release schedule is now available. To view, please click here.

