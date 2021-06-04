LWC: Initial unemployment insurance claims drop for week ending May 29

According to the Louisiana Workforce Commission, the initial unemployment insurance claims for the week ending May 29, 2021 dropped to 5,573 from the week ending May 22, 2021.

That's a decrease of 403 initial claims from the previous week's total of 5,976.

For a comparison, LWC says that during the week ending May 30, 2020, 19,334 initial claims were filed.

The four-week moving average of initial claims decreased to 6,251 from the previous week’s average of 6,554. The unemployment insurance continued claims for the week ending May 29, 2021 decreased to 47,680 from the week ending May 22, 2021 total of 51,031. The continued claims were below the comparable figure of 301,598 for the week ending May 30, 2020, according to LWC.

The four-week moving average of continued claims decreased to 50,248 from the previous week’s average of 51,333.

In person and online tools are available through the Louisiana Workforce Commission to help claimants file and process their claims.

In addition, the agency says resources can be found at their 62 local offices statewide. Those resources include job fair opportunities, training programs, apprenticeship opportunities and numerous other LWC services.

To view unemployment insurance claims data for prior weeks, click here and select Labor Market Information, scroll down the LMI page and select Unemployment Insurance (UI) Claims Data.

Those interested in viewing initial claims by industry and by parish can click here.

