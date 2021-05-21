LWC: Initial unemployment insurance claims drop for week ending May 15

According to the Louisiana Workforce Commission, the initial unemployment insurance claims for the week ending May 15, 2021 dropped to 6,327 from the week ending May 8, 2021

That's an decrease of 802 initial claims from the previous week's total of 7,129.

For a comparison, LWC says that during the week ending May 16, 2020, 28,545 initial claims were filed.

The four-week moving average of initial claims decreased to 6,838 from the previous week’s average of 7,464. The unemployment insurance continued claims for the week ending May 15, 2021 increased to 51,726 from the week ending May 8, 2021 total of 50,556. The continued claims were below the comparable figure of 326,504 for the week ending May 16, 2020.

The four-week moving average of continued claims decreased to 51,402 from the previous week’s average of 51,645.

In person and online tools are available through the Louisiana Workforce Commission to help claimants file and process their claims.

In addition, the agency says resources can be found at their 62 local offices statewide. Those resources include job fair opportunities, training programs, apprenticeship opportunities and numerous other LWC services.

To view unemployment insurance claims data for prior weeks, click here and select Labor Market Information, scroll down the LMI page and select Unemployment Insurance (UI) Claims Data.

Those interested in viewing initial claims by industry and by parish can click here.

