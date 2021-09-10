LUS linemen continue working to restore power in Houma

After a hurricane in Louisiana, linemen often must face hot, long days at work - and this time is no different.

Right now, more than 25,000 linemen are in Louisiana, working every day to restore power after Hurricane Ida made landfall 12 days ago.

"It starts to get tough when you get about two weeks in, but we really appreciate when other municipalities come to help us, so we try to help them," LUS Lineman Eric Savoy said.

LUS crews are working in Houma, but are traveling from Lafayette each day. They tell KATC they start their day around 4:30 in the morning.

"We have to get to our yard in Lafayette and then we drive here every morning, load up our stuff, head out for the day," explained lineman Zan Habetz. "We then head home around 6, and just start all over again."

Friday, KATC found a crew working in the middle of a sugarcane field. For hours, they install new electric poles, disconnect old lines, and put in new lines.

"It's putting stuff back together, that's all it is," Habetz said.

These linemen say the job they are doing is one they love.

"It's rewarding when we get to help people out like we are right now," Savoy said.

Habetz added, "We're coming out here working long hours, but it's nice to see the people. They give us anything we ask for or need. You couldn't ask for better people."

The crew tells us they will continue coming to Houma until all the power is restored.

