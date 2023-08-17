LUS asking residents to conserve water

LAFAYETTE, La. — Louisiana is experiencing a record breaking amount of heat related emergencies, advisories, and droughts.

Lafayette Utilities System is urging residents to be mindful and minimize high water consumption activities.

One car wash owner relies completely on a water well for his business and although this ordinance doesn't impact him. Todd LeMaire, owner of Todd's Car Wash urges those to follow the regulations.

"Try to follow the rules, try to follow some type of system so we can conserve enough water to get through this. There's a drought, we been dry for a long time and it's getting tougher and tougher everyday," says LaMaire.

Heidi Tweedel, Lafayette Utilities System spokesperson, says this decision comes after Governor John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency due to the multiple impacts of extreme heat affecting the state. Conserving water is more important than ever.

"Especially with the threat of wildfires our protection is huge necessity right now," Tweedel tells KATC. "So if people are considering their high water consumption activities, that helps us have enough water for the firefighters."

The lack of rainfall also has lead more residents to use more water than normal.

"The grounds starting to crack people need water their grass there's lot's of things going on that someone has to slow it down until the weather and maybe we get some rain."

LUS stresses that they are not in danger of running out water but helping to conserve and to be conscious of high-water activities can help to avoid a shortage.