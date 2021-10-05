LSU's Stingley Jr. signs NIL agreement with Waitr

Waitr announced a new partnership with LSU football star Derek Stingley Jr. to promote the food delivery app.

Under the deal, Stingley, an LSU cornerback, will get his own delivery code that customers can use to get free delivery on their next order. In addition to Stingley, Waitr has also inked a deal with Baton Rouge’s own Christian Harris who plays linebacker for Alabama.

“Waitr believes it’s important to support our local communities, and this is a natural extension of that belief,” said Brittany St. Pierre of Waitr. “We’re very proud of our college athletes and are thrilled we can now partner with such elite players who represent the state so well.”

“I’m proud to partner with Waitr. It’s even more important to me that they were founded right here in Louisiana and serves the state so well,” said Stingley.

In July, Gov. John Bel Edwards signed Senate Bill 60 into law, outlining how Louisiana's collegiate athletes may earn compensation for the use of their own name, image, or likeness. Louisiana's law is in effect as of July 1, 2021.

The NCAA approved an interim NIL policy, ahead of a number of states putting laws into place allowing players to earn money for their likeness. More than 20 states, including Louisiana, passed and signed NIL laws, many of which were set to began on July 1.

