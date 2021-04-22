LSU's Mike the Tiger says to keep the confetti off his lawn

BATON ROUGE — Mike the Tiger's habitat on LSU's campus has received some unwelcome flair and his keepers are asking the public to be aware.

On Wednesday, Mike the Tiger's Facebook page posted pictures of confetti that found its way into the big cat's habitat. On the post it says that the glittery paper and plastic is a real problem.

Caretakers believe the confetti is blowing in from students taking graduation pictures nearby and littering Mike's yard. They were able to clean up the trash but say that if Mike were to get at it before they noticed, it could be harmful if eaten.

Mike the Tiger asks that those taking photos to not use confetti.

We’re having a problem with confetti getting into the habitat. Folks are taking graduation pics and using confetti, but... Posted by LSU's Mike the Tiger on Wednesday, April 21, 2021

