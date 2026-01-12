LSU to lead new group investigating invasive species

BATON ROUGE –– The LSU AgCenter has announced $1 million in federal funding that will "supercharge ongoing initiatives aimed at stamping out invasive species that threaten agriculture and natural resources in Louisiana and across the Mississippi River valley,"

According to a release from the university, the funding will enable the creation of the Mississippi River Invasive Species Consortium — a regional hub for research and outreach on detecting, identifying and managing invasive and non-native pest species. The consortium, which will be coordinated by the LSU AgCenter, will promote collaborative projects that unite scientists from land-grant institutions throughout the Mississippi River valley in the fight against species that pose economic, environmental, and social challenges.

Here's more info from the release:

Invasive species include microorganisms, plants and animals that are not native to an ecosystem. In many cases, they crowd out native and desirable species, creating environmental concerns and disrupting agricultural operations.

Louisiana’s warm climate and diversity of ecosystems allow many invasive species to thrive — including giant salvinia, feral hogs, Chinese tallow trees, air potatoes, apple snails, Mexican rice borers, Asian carp, citrus greening, guava root-knot nematodes, and emerald ash borers.

Louisiana is a center of global agricultural trade positioned along the Mississippi River, adding another layer of vulnerability to invasive species threats — a challenge that is shared by other states in the river’s wide-reaching valley.

The AgCenter has a longstanding commitment to researching invasive species and educating constituents about them. It already houses a Center of Research Excellence for the Study of Invasive Species, and the consortium will elevate this work to a regional level stretching from the Great Lakes to the Gulf Coast.

This collaborative approach will strengthen the region’s ability to respond to new threats and protect the U.S. food and agricultural system.

“Invasive species cost Louisiana’s agricultural producers and the state’s economy tens of millions of dollars annually, with a national impact exceeding $120 billion each year,” said Matt Lee, senior vice chancellor of the LSU AgCenter and dean of the LSU College of Agriculture. “This funding will allow us to coordinate detection, identification, research and best management practices to mitigate these threats and protect our region’s vital agricultural and natural resources.”

Learning about and developing strategies to manage invasive species is critical to the future of agriculture and natural resources in Louisiana and America. These industries provide safe, secure and sustainable food and fiber products to people across the country and the world.