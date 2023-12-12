LSU to award some 1,900 degrees during Fall 2023 Graduation

BATON ROUGE, La. — On Friday, December 15, more than 1,900 students are expected to graduate during Louisiana State University's 312th commencement ceremonies.

December's graduation does not have a main ceremony, but rather separate diploma ceremonies for each college.

Each graduate in attendance will have their name called individually at their commencement ceremony. All college ceremonies will be streamed live for those unable to attend.

Times and locations for all the college diploma ceremonies are listed online and more information about Fall Commencement is available on the commencement website.

