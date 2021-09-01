LSU sets make-up days for missed classes

LSU has sent an email to students, letting them know that there will be make-up days later this fall.

"Because classes have been cancelled this week, we must hold make-up days to ensure that the fall semester meets the minimum number of required class days. The make-up days will be September 25, October 9, 21, 22, and 30," the email states. "Please read carefully below about which classes will be made up on which days: Saturday, September 25, will be the make-up day for Monday, August 30. Saturday, October 9, will be the make-up day for Tuesday, August 31. Saturday, October 30, will be the make-up day for Wednesday, September 1. Thursday, October 21, will be the make-up for Thursday, September 2. This date will be a virtual make-up class. Friday, October 22, will be the make-up for Friday, September 3. This date will be a virtual make-up class."

Last day to drop without a W is moved to 9/8/2021.

Last day to add is moved to 9/9/2021.

The changes don't apply to students at the Paul M. Hebert Law Center, the School of Veterinary Medicine and the LSU Online program, which all operate on separate academic calendars," the email states.

Students in those schools will get direct communication about any make-up days.

"Students who have unavoidable conflicts on these make-up days should contact their professors as soon as possible. Professors may require documentation for missing the make-up days, and students who need guidance on getting appropriate documentation should contact Student Advocacy and Accountability," the email states.

