LSU Police seeking identity of suspect accused of vandalism at Tiger Stadium

LSU Police Department Detectives are working to identify an individual believed to be responsible for vandalism.

A suspect accused of spray painting Tiger Stadium and monuments around the PMAC are wanted by the LSU Police Department.

According to police, vandalism took place before the September 9th LSU vs Southern University football game. According to LSU, Graffiti was seen on the Mike the Tiger statue, the Shaquille O'Neal statue and Tiger Stadium on the morning of the game.

Anyone with information on the identity of the individual is advised to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 or crimestoppersbr.com.