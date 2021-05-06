LSU names next president; will be first Black president of university system

The LSU Board of Supervisors on Thursday named William Tate IV as the university's next president. He is expected to begin his term in July, and will be the first Black president of the LSU system and first Black university president in the Southeastern Conference.

Tate will replace LSU President Tom Galligan, who has served as interim president since January 2020.

Tate, an Education Foundation Distinguished Professor and Provost & Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs at the University of South Carolina, oversees the 13 schools and colleges on the University of South Carolina Columbia campus, UofSC School of Medicine Columbia, and the UofSC School of Medicine Greenville.

Tate received his Ph.D. in mathematics education from the University of Marylan, Master of Arts in Teaching from the University of Texas at Dallas, Master of Psychiatric Epidemiology from Washington University School of Medicine, and Bachelor of Science in economics from Northern Illinois University.

As LSU president, Tate will oversee the main LSU campus in Baton Rouge, along with the Alexandria, Eunice, and Shreveport campuses, Health Science Centers in New Orleans and Shreveport, LSU Agricultural Center, and Pennington Biomedical Research Center in Baton Rouge.

Governor John Bel Edwards released the following statement Thursday evening, congratulating Tate:

"Following a national search, Louisiana State University has selected Dr. William F. Tate IV to serve as its new president, and I congratulate and welcome him to this new role and to our state. This is a historic moment for the Louisiana State University system, as Dr. Tate will become the University's first African American president and also the first African American university president in the Southeastern Conference. He has expressed a desire to ensure that more students have the opportunity for higher education at the schools in LSU's system, including more minority students, those from rural areas and those who face financial challenges. He will also be charged with attracting first class researchers and research funding to our state as we seek to continue and expand LSU's role as a national leader in innovation and discovery. I share this goal of making higher education more accessible to students from all walks of life and all areas of our state and beyond and in growing the system's prominence and I welcome his experience, vision and insight. I congratulate Dr. Tate.



Dr. Tate will lead Louisiana State University during a challenging time in its history. It is no secret that LSU is coming face to face with Title IX issues, including allegations that have been absolutely gut wrenching to hear. All students should be safe on this and every university campus in our state, period. Dr. Tate will have to tackle this very important issue and I am confident that he is the right person to lead LSU.

I also want to thank Interim President Tom Galligan, who I came to know first when he was my law school professor and even more so over the past year as he has served admirably as the University's interim president during a difficult time, for his continued service to the University and our state."

