Watch
NewsCovering Louisiana

Actions

LSU creates cellphone app for COVID-19 contact tracing

items.[0].image.alt
Scripps National
covid vaccine
Posted at 7:29 AM, Oct 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-11 08:29:19-04

BATON ROUGE, La. - Researchers at Louisiana State University have created a cellphone app to track exposures to COVID-19.

The Advocate reports the GeauxTrace contact tracing app uses the signal strength from Bluetooth software to assess the distance between cellphones.

Users who were in the vicinity of someone who recently tested positive for COVID-19 are informed of the possible exposure. LSU electrical and computer science professor Lu Peng developed the university’s app with a group of students using an $890,000 grant from the National Institutes of Health.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.