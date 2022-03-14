LSU AgCenter involving home gardeners in new food partner program

A new program from LSU AgCenter is hoping to address food waste and healthy food access by connecting home gardeners with local food banks.

LSU AgCenter's Grow a Row to Share program will work to guide home gardeners and food bank partners through growing, harvesting and safely distributing produce.

According to the AgCenter, food pantries and other charitable food distributors work to provide healthy food to their clients, but fresh fruits and vegetables are often not available. They hope to address food waste and healthy food access through the program.

The AgCenter will work with training those interested in the program. Home gardeners can sign up, then receive food production and safety information from the AgCenter. The gardeners are matched with participating charitable food agencies in their area and learn the days and time for food collection.

“Any amount of produce can be donated,” Stevens said. “You can designate a row, a single day’s harvest or even an entire garden to the program.”

Officials say charitable food partners receive training resources on safe food handling, storage and distribution. Both the home gardeners and the charitable food distributors receive signage acknowledging that they are a Grow a Row to Sharepartner, they say.

Home gardeners can enroll at https://bit.ly/growtoshare.

