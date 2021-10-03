LSU Ag Center: It's not a murder hornet

There's a big bug that some folks in Louisiana think might be one of those so-called "murder hornets" but the LSU Ag Center says you can relax, it's not.

"The Eastern cicada killer wasp has recently been mistaken for the Asian giant hornet, which has presently not been found in Louisiana. The Eastern cicada killer wasp is a beneficial insect that is a predator of cicadas, which it stings and stuns to store in her burrow to feed her larvae," a post by the LSU Ag Center says. "The Eastern cicada killer wasp is not aggressive toward humans and pets, but the males can be seen, sometimes by the hundreds, chasing other males away from their nests in the ground."

