LSP seized over $6 million worth of illegal narcotics in last 30 days

ST. TAMMANY PARISH — Troopers from the Louisiana State Police made a routine traffic stop on I-12 in St. Tammany Parish on Wednesday, December 1, when they located and seized 18 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine.

Police say the street value of this amount is estimated at $2.2 million.

After discovering the illegal narcotics, troopers arrested Ricardo Guevara, 47 of Texas, for drug related charges and booked him into St. Tammany Parish Jail.

In the last 30 days, state police from all over Louisiana have seized over $6 million in illegal narcotics during the course of numerous traffic stops, they report.

Troopers seized approximately 37.5 kilograms of methamphetamine worth an estimated $4.6 million, 3.5 kilograms of cocaine worth an estimated $105k, 577 pounds of marijuana worth an estimated $1.6 million, along with a variety of other illegal narcotics on Louisiana highways.

According to LSP spokesperson, troopers will continue to provide the citizens of Louisiana a safer community through proactive drug related enforcement and cooperative efforts with local and federal law enforcement agencies and will target local and multi-state drug trafficking organizations by enforcing all state and federal laws governing the illicit manufacturing, distribution, sale, and use of drugs.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel