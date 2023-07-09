LSP seeking information about fatal hit and run near Baton Rouge

State Police are asking for information to solve a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian.

Troopers say Jacob Perez, 40, died Saturday night after the crash, that happened on U.S. 61 near La. 964 in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Perez was walking on the highway in the northbound lanes, troopers say. He was hit by a vehicle, which fled the scene. Sometime later, two other vehicles hit Perez because he was laying in the highway and unavoidable, troopers say.

Those two drivers did stop, and standard toxicology samples were obtained from them. Perez was pronounced dead at the scene, and samples were taken from him, as well.

This crash remains under investigation as Troopers are still working to identity the driver and the vehicle that fled the scene. If anyone has information regarding this crash, please contact Louisiana State Police - Troop A at 225-754-8500.

Troopers say: "Pedestrians are urged to maintain a heightened level of awareness while walking near the road. Simple precautions like wearing reflective materials, avoiding distractions, and walking a safe distance from travel lanes while facing oncoming traffic could help prevent many pedestrian-related crashes. Troopers would also like to remind drivers of the consequences of hit-and-run driving. The crime of felony hit-and-run driving when death or serious bodily injury occurs, can result in a fine up to five thousand dollars and up to ten years in prison."