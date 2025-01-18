LSP issue temporary emergency exemption

In anticipation of severe winter weather conditions, Louisiana State Police has issued a temporary emergency exemption to specific federal motor carrier safety regulations. Declaration of this emergency provides relief from Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Part 395.3 of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations for motor carriers in Louisiana, providing direct assistance to the disaster relief in the State of Louisiana. This disaster relief includes, but is not limited to, power grid repairs and delivery of groceries, fuel, propane, and other essential products.

The emergency declaration will take effect at 12:01 am, January 20, 2025, and will remain in effect until 11:59 pm, February 2, 2025. Please review the attached emergency declaration for full exemption guidelines and restrictions.

Louisiana State Police advises motorists to stay updated with the latest weather and travel conditions before traveling on area roadways. In the event of ice accumulation on bridges and overpasses, LSP will collaborate with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development and local law enforcement partners to take appropriate measures.

Motor carriers that have an Out-of-Service Order in effect cannot take advantage of the relief from the regulations that the de

Motorists are encouraged to visit 511la.org and monitor LSP’s social media accounts for updated information regarding current road closures, traffic advisories, and significant notifications.

Dial *LSP (*577) from your cell phone to request assistance or report hazardous road conditions.