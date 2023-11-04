LSP chief announces his retirement

Col. Lamar Davis, the head of Louisiana State Police, has announced his retirement.

In a letter, which you can read for yourself by scrolling down, Davis made the decision public. He writes that his retirement will be effective on January 8. He's been superintendent since 2020, when he was appointed by Gov. John Bel Edwards.

He's retiring the same day that Attorney General Jeff Landry will be sworn in as Louisiana's new governor.

In his letter, Davis writes that he served in State Police more than 27 years and calls it "a profound honor."

"Throughout these years, I have been fortunate to experience opportunities I never imagined for my family or myself. I firmly believe that my path was guided by God, shaping me into the person and dedicated servant that I am today. But it was the people who sharpened me and also invested in me, which greatly contributed to me being selected to serve as your Colonel," Davis wrote.

His letter acknowledges the controversy that has rocked the agency during recent years, which would include the 2019 death of Ronald Greene, a Black man who died in LSP custody following a traffic stop. His cause of death initially was reported as a car crash, his death eventually was ruled a homicide.

"Over the past three years, we have experienced all four seasons. We started seeing our agency experience one of the most tumultuous times in recent history. This resulted in extreme criticism, distrust by those we swore to serve and protect, morale issues, and multiple investigations of our agency," Davis wrote. "Most agencies would have folded under those circumstances, given up, or retreated back to their old ways. We looked in the mirror and began to immediately make changes that will carry our agency into the future. Although many of the changes made were significant, the best part of going through these challenging times is that we accomplished this together. There is no more gratifying feeling than to work as a team to solve a problem, especially when that issue affects all of us. For that, I will be forever grateful."

He remembers the "tragedies" that occurred during his career, as well:

"While my career has been marked by numerous adventures and accomplishments, we have also endured tragedies that will forever remain in our hearts. It is in the face of these losses that we drew nearer to one another, discovered the profound meaning of life, and forged an unbreakable bond. We are DPS and we are a family. Nothing nor anyone can change that!"

Davis thanked his family for the sacrifices they made for his career, and he expresses gratitude toward "all our former and current members of the public safety family." He also thanks Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards. And, he thanks the citizens of Louisiana.

"I am profoundly thankful for all of the great things that we have accomplished and continue to do to protect our communities and State. I thank you for being such committed servants and pray that God continues to bless and protect you and your families," Davis writes.

Here's the letter: