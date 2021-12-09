LPB to air annual Christmas celebration at governor's mansion

Governor John Bel Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards host LPB's annual celebration, “An Evening at the Governor’s Mansion: A Christmas Celebration.”

According to LPB, performing at this year’s event is the Preservation Hall All-Stars featuring trumpeter Gregg Stafford.

Their lineup will include traditional New Orleans music with a sprinkle of Christmas favorites.

The program premieres Thursday, December 23rd at 7:00PM statewide on LPB with an encore Monday, December 27 at 9:00PM.

The special will also air in New Orleans on WLAE and WYES.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel