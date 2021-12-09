Watch
LPB to air annual Christmas celebration at governor's mansion

Louisiana Public Broadcasting
The Governor's Mansion decked out for the holidays.
Posted at 9:57 AM, Dec 09, 2021
Governor John Bel Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards host LPB's annual celebration, “An Evening at the Governor’s Mansion: A Christmas Celebration.”

According to LPB, performing at this year’s event is the Preservation Hall All-Stars featuring trumpeter Gregg Stafford.

Their lineup will include traditional New Orleans music with a sprinkle of Christmas favorites.

The program premieres Thursday, December 23rd at 7:00PM statewide on LPB with an encore Monday, December 27 at 9:00PM.

The special will also air in New Orleans on WLAE and WYES.

