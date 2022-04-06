Love the Boot Week will focus on Louisiana litter cleanup

A litter removal effort will be held later this month in correlation with Earth Day.

Keep Louisiana Beautiful will be holding Love the Boot Week from April 18-24, 2022. The organization says it is the largest litter removal effort in Louisiana, held in conjunction with Earth Day.

Louisiana officials, government agencies, schools, non-profit organizations, and individual citizens throughout the state are encouraged to plan or participate in community cleanups and beautification events to work collectively toward a cleaner Louisiana.

“Failure is not an option. We need to clean up Louisiana. The Statewide Litter Abatement and Beautification Task Force is looking at this from every angle. We are going to get this done,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “We are going to have to do a little bit at a time and there is no better time to start than right now with Love the Boot Week. I think when we get the state cleaned up, people will be less likely to litter. It affects not only tourism but also our own quality of life and businesses.”

Event registration and volunteer sign-up is available at www.lovetheboot.org. Volunteers can search by zip code to find events in their area.

Events can be registered as either public or private. The first 100 groups who registered for their Love the Boot Week events received cleanup kits with shirts and supplies. Currently, more than 200 events are registered, representing more than 40 parishes, with more added daily. Love the Boot event planning tools and promotional graphics are available online.

“Sportsman’s Paradise won’t be litter-free overnight, but by coming together during Love the Boot Week, we can begin to tackle the issue and take steps toward achieving a more beautiful Louisiana,” says Susan Russell, Executive Director of Keep Louisiana Beautiful. "I challenge us to reach 100% parish participation. Show how you love the boot and sign up to clean up today."

The State says litter is not a new problem for Louisiana’s 64 parishes. Despite spending over $40 million in litter abatement each year, officials say Louisiana is still experiencing high levels of litter statewide.

The kickoff for the litter event will be at Capitol Park Museum in Baton Rouge on April 18, 2022.

Following the conclusion of Love the Boot Week, Keep Louisiana Beautiful will release an outcomes report summarizing the collective impact of the registered cleanup and beautification events. This report will include the total number of events, volunteers, bags of trash collected, pounds of trash collected, and other relevant statistics.

