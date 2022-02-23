Louisiana's state-wide burn ban lifting Wednesday

The state-wide burn ban issued on February 15, 2022, will be rescinded Wednesday afternoon.

The State Fire Marshal's Office and LDAF says that dry conditions have been sufficiently alleviated following several rains. The rescind notice is effective as of 4 p.m. on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

“I want to thank the public for its cooperation with this recent burn ban and for understanding the sensitive situation many communities and their first responders were recently facing with some very dry conditions,” said State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning, “It never ceases to amaze me how supportive Louisianans can be to each other in times of emergency and I’m proud of how the majority of our state responded this past week.”

Residents should be aware that local and parish governments may continue their own burn bans at their will.

Where the burn ban is being lifted, the State Fire Marshal’s Office is reminding residents that the only legal items you can burn in Louisiana are vegetation and ordinary yard waste items like leaves, tree branches, grass clippings, etc.

According to the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, items NOT allowed to be burned include:

• Plastic and other synthetic materials

• Tires and other rubber products

• Paints, household and agricultural chemicals

• Asphalt shingles, heavy oils, wire

• Newspaper, cardboard and other paper products

• Buildings and mobile homes

