Louisiana takes award after debuting first-ever Rose Parade float

PASADENA — The 133rd Tournament of Roses parade is being held, today, New Year's Day, and the Louisiana Office of Tourism is taking home a prize after the first-ever Rose Parade float made its debut.

Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser announced this morning on Facebook, in Pasadena, the Feed Your Soul float won the Wrigley Legacy Award for the most outstanding display of floral presentation, float design and entertainment.

Just Thursday, float decorators placed more than 34,000 flowers on the float.

This year is first time the Feed Your Soul float, by the Louisiana Office of Tourism, which pays homage to The Pelican State makes its way to the Rose Parade.

Various ambassadors are also in Pasadena on the Feed Your Soul float to represent Louisianans at the parade, including a teacher of the year, police officer, a nurse, singer Laine Hardy, and Hot 8 Brass Band. Hardy and the Hot 8 Brass Band will both perform on the float mid-parade.

Nungesser says, "The parade is an "opportunity to step out and show the world what Louisiana's all about."

He hopes it will bring people for Mardi Gras next year, and help keep those still recovering from recent hurricanes in everyone's thoughts.

"It makes me so incredibly proud to see Louisiana put its best foot forward, just like in the Macy's Day Parade," he said. People stepping up to help neighbors and take care of one another is what "makes Louisiana stand out, and we'll stand out on New Year's Day. We will shine bright headed into 2022 for Louisiana."

The 133rd Rose Parade aired at 10 a.m. CST on ABC and NBC.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel