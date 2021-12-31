Louisiana to debut in 133rd Tournament of Roses Parade

The 133rd Tournament of Roses parade is coming up on Saturday, New Year's Day.

This year's parade will feature for the first time the Office of the Lieutenant Governor's Feed Your Soul float, which pays homage to The Pelican State. Just a few weeks ago, the float also rolled down the streets of New York City during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser is in Pasadena as volunteers are putting the finishing touches on the float before the big day, including placing more than 34,000 flowers.

The floats must be completely covered with flowers and other all-natural materials. Louisiana's impressive alligator float is decorated with nuts, carnations, roses, and even various spices. A street sign points visitors to Houma, Baton Rouge, and Shreveport.

Nungesser says various ambassadors will represent Louisianans at the parade as well, including a teacher of the year, police officer, a nurse, singer Laine Hardy, and Hot 8 Brass Band. Hardy and the Hot 8 Brass Band will both perform on the float mid-parade.

The parade is an "opportunity to step out and show the world what Louisiana's all about," said Nungesser.

He hopes it will bring people for Mardi Gras next year, and help keep those still recovering from recent hurricanes in everyone's thoughts.

"It makes me so incredibly proud to see Louisiana put its best foot forward, just like in the Macy's Day Parade," he said. People stepping up to help neighbors and take care of one another is what "makes Louisiana stand out, and we'll stand out on New Year's Day. We will shine bright headed into 2022 for Louisiana."

The 133rd Rose Parade will air on January 1, 2022, at 10 a.m. CST on ABC and NBC.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel