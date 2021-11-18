Louisiana's alligator float for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade revealed

On Thursday, a sneak peak at Louisiana's alligator float in the 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade was provided by Louisiana Tourism.

The float, the office of tourism says, is inspired by all facets of Louisiana's culture and thriving tourist appeal.

The "Celebration Gator" float features a colorful street view of Louisiana. Macy's is the builder and the designer with fabrication in New Jersey, and Louisiana tourism stakeholders across the state also gave input on the design of the float.

"We’re 1 WEEK AWAY from the 2021 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!" the post on the Tourism's facebook page reads. Two photos for the giant gator float were shared.

The cost of building the float is included in the three-year package with Macy's.

On the day of the parade, the riders and walkers are Macy's employees and children of Macy's employees - and the children will be wearing gator costumes.

Academy Award and Golden Globe Winner, and New Orleans-native Jon Batiste was announced in early November as the musical talent for the Celebration Gator float.

The 95th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade airs live nationwide on NBC on Thursday, November 25, 2021, from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. in all time zones.

See more about the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade here

