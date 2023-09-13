Louisiana wildfire updates for Wednesday, September 13

Here's the update on the wildfires still burning in Louisiana.

As of Wednesday morning, here's the containment for all four fires: the Tiger Island fire is 75 percent contained, no change from yesterday; the La. 113 fire is 75 percent contained, up from 72 percent; the Lion's Camp fire is 88 percent contained, no change from yesterday; and the Elizabeth fire is 73 percent contained, no change from yesterday.

Louisiana Statewide Burn Ban: The State Fire Marshal’s Office’s order prohibiting ALL private burning and the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry ban on all agricultural burning, remain in effect. Open burning with exposed flames is prohibited with no exceptions. The use of prescribed fires is also banned. More information is available at http://sfm.dps.louisiana.gov/doc/press/pr_2023-36.pdf

Highlights: Areas of reburn identified yesterday were within fire containment lines. There is a cold front moving in today that is expected to increase needle cast in containment lines but reduce the potential for reburn. Fire crews will continue to monitor and suppress reburn areas and patrol containment lines, removing any needle cast. Crews will also be working to expand fire containment lines along the fire perimeter. Excess resources from these fires will continue to be reassigned to LDAF for initial attack in the local area. Those resources remain available to respond to changes in fire activity on existing fires as needed.

Tiger Island Fire: 31,087 acres, increase in 4 acres | 75% containment | 272 personnel assigned

Hwy 113 Fire: 7,124 acres, no change in acreage | 80% containment up from 72% | 102 personnel assigned

Lions Camp Road Fire: 785 acres, no change in acreage| 88% containment | 8 personnel assigned

Elizabeth Fire: 940 acres, no change in acreage | 73% containment | 37 personnel assigned

Equipment resources assigned to the fires include Type 6 Engines; Dozers; Tractor Plow Units; and Water Tenders. Aerial resources include helicopters and fixed wing aircraft. Additional support is being provided by Parish authorities and departments; Sheriff’s Offices; and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

Weather & Fire Behavior: Today will be cloudy with higher humidity around 50%. A weak cold front will move in with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms that will continue through Friday. Thunderstorms could cause strong erratic winds, increasing the chances of new fire starts. With the increased humidity, there is a reduced potential for reburn today.

Air Quality: Smoke may occur in areas of reburn. Air quality information is available at the EPA’s Fire and Smoke Map at: https://fire.airnow.gov/ [fire.airnow.gov] .

Temporary Flight Restriction: A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is in place over the Tiger Island Fire [tfr.faa.gov] and Hwy 113 and Elizabeth Fire [tfr.faa.gov] areas. If you fly, we can’t. Aircraft or drone intrusions into the restricted airspace endangers aircrews conducting fire operations and aerial resources are grounded for safety. This unnecessarily places aircrews and ground fire crews at risk in a dynamic and dangerous fire environment.