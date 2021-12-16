Louisiana to be represented with float during 133rd Rose Parade

Louisiana will be represented at the 133rd Tournament of Roses Parade on New Year's Day in Pasadena, California.

The Lieutenant Governor's Office announced Thursday that, for the first time in the history of the parade, Louisiana will have a float of its own.

The float will depict the spirit of the Bayou State showcasing moss-draped cypress trees, a Cajun fisherman in a pirogue, sculptured magnolias, pelicans, crawfish, crabs, and powdered sugar covered beignets, according to the Lt. Governor's Office. An iconic wrought-iron balcony and French Quarter-style lampposts will also be highlighted on the Louisiana Tourism float.

American Idol winner and Louisiana music ambassador Laine Hardy and the Hot 8 Brass Band will perform mid-parade on a stage in front of the Louisiana tourism logo “Feed Your Soul.”

“As we open our doors to the world and compete with tourism destinations across the globe, it’s important to think outside the box. So many families and friends gather to watch the Rose Parade® and by putting our state on an international stage, we are welcoming millions of guests to our great state," said Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser. "The float is beautifully designed to remind viewers and potential visitors of our rich heritage, sensational cuisine, and rock-your-socks-off music. We want to feed everyone’s soul with a little Louisiana on New Year’s Day.”

The theme for the 2022 Rose Parade is Dream. Believe. Achieve.

Nungesser said riders on the float will be Louisiana citizens who dared to dream, believe in themselves, and achieve a major feat.

“I’m excited to release the names of those riders soon. My office oversees Volunteer Louisiana. I am in awe of the many good Samaritans and helpful neighbors we have across our state. By adding just a few of the many heroes of the storm and pandemic to our float, we are honoring all of the teachers, first responders, utility workers, healthcare professionals, and volunteers who give so unselfishly to help others. If I could showcase each and every one of them, I would,” said Nungesser.

The Rose Parade will be broadcast on New Year’s Day to 37 million viewers across the world. The television event airs on several networks and will also air live in the Caribbean, Latin America, Armenia and on the Armed Forces Network.

