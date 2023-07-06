Louisiana Taylor Swift fans prepare to celebrate new album release

Louisiana Taylor Swift fans are gearing up for Friday's release of her latest album, "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)," our media partners at The Advocate report.
Though Swift won't be visiting the state for her tour, fans are gathering to celebrate and listen to the re-recorded album. The album holds sentimental value for the 33-year-old pop singer, who originally wrote it when she was 19.
The following is a complete list of the events and offers that are available to Swift fans in Louisiana:
BATON ROUGE
Pre-order for July 6-7
Speak Now boxes from Counter Space
July 8
Taylor Swift Night at Chelsea's Live
NEW ORLEANS
July 7
Speak Now Pool Party at Rising Sun
Candlelight: A Tribute to Taylor Swift at The Sazerac
July 8
Eras-themed Glitter party at Glitter Box
July 9
Taylor Swift Friendship Bracelet Party at NOLA Craft Culture
July 11
Taylor Swift Bingo at Twelve Mile Limit
July 14
Long Live Taylor: Taylor Swift Party at The Domino
Shake It Off! Eras Dance Party at Republic NOLA
