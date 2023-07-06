Watch Now
Louisiana Taylor Swift fans prepare to celebrate new album release

Seth Wenig/AP
Taylor Swift speaks during a graduation ceremony for New York University at Yankee Stadium in New York, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Posted at 6:00 AM, Jul 06, 2023
Louisiana Taylor Swift fans are gearing up for Friday's release of her latest album, "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)," our media partners at The Advocate report.

Though Swift won't be visiting the state for her tour, fans are gathering to celebrate and listen to the re-recorded album. The album holds sentimental value for the 33-year-old pop singer, who originally wrote it when she was 19.

The following is a complete list of the events and offers that are available to Swift fans in Louisiana:

  • BATON ROUGE

    • Pre-order for July 6-7

      Speak Now boxes from Counter Space

    • July 8

      Taylor Swift Night at Chelsea's Live

  • NEW ORLEANS

    • July 7

      Speak Now Pool Party at Rising Sun

      Candlelight: A Tribute to Taylor Swift at The Sazerac

    • July 8

      Eras-themed Glitter party at Glitter Box

    • July 9

      Taylor Swift Friendship Bracelet Party at NOLA Craft Culture

    • July 11

      Taylor Swift Bingo at Twelve Mile Limit

    • July 14

      Long Live Taylor: Taylor Swift Party at The Domino

      Shake It Off! Eras Dance Party at Republic NOLA

For more information, click here to read The Advocate's story.

