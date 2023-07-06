Louisiana Taylor Swift fans prepare to celebrate new album release

Louisiana Taylor Swift fans are gearing up for Friday's release of her latest album, "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)," our media partners at The Advocate report.

Though Swift won't be visiting the state for her tour, fans are gathering to celebrate and listen to the re-recorded album. The album holds sentimental value for the 33-year-old pop singer, who originally wrote it when she was 19.

The following is a complete list of the events and offers that are available to Swift fans in Louisiana:

BATON ROUGE Pre-order for July 6-7 Speak Now boxes from Counter Space

July 8 Taylor Swift Night at Chelsea's Live

NEW ORLEANS July 7 Speak Now Pool Party at Rising Sun Candlelight: A Tribute to Taylor Swift at The Sazerac

July 8 Eras-themed Glitter party at Glitter Box

July 9 Taylor Swift Friendship Bracelet Party at NOLA Craft Culture

July 11 Taylor Swift Bingo at Twelve Mile Limit

July 14 Long Live Taylor: Taylor Swift Party at The Domino Shake It Off! Eras Dance Party at Republic NOLA



For more information, click here to read The Advocate's story.