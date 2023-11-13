Louisiana students exceed pre-pandemic school performance scores

The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) released 2023 performance scores for the state’s public schools and systems. The results show that the statewide school performance score now exceeds pre-pandemic levels following two consecutive years of growth.

Louisiana’s 2023 statewide school performance score improved 1.4 points to 78.5. These results come one year after the state matched its pre-pandemic score of 77.1. Performance data for schools and school systems is available now on the LDOE website.

“Louisiana has faced unprecedented disruptions over the past few years and these scores are a testament to the efforts of so many people across our state,” said State Superintendent of Louisiana Dr. Cade Brumley. “I’m pleased to see our statewide performance score surpass pre-pandemic levels and clearly recognize work remains to accelerate future academic outcomes for students.”

Early Childhood Performance Profiles

The LDOE also released 2023 Early Childhood Performance Profiles today. Each publicly-funded child care center, Head Start, and school serving children birth to five in Louisiana receives a performance profile that includes a rating based on rigorous classroom observations. Each network of providers within a community also receives a performance profile.

The latest early childhood data shows that instructional support and engaged support for learning scores increased to a record high. These are the highest scores ever for all site types, with the most growth occurring in child care. The quantity of excellent rated sites continues to increase, even as the number of early learning sites in Louisiana has increased by 13%.

This is the latest data to show the continued progress of Louisiana students.