Louisiana to send out $4.4M in unclaimed property checks today

Checks will be mailed to every parish in the state, according to the Louisiana Department of Treasury.
Posted at 5:38 AM, May 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-24 06:43:23-04

BATON ROUGE, La. — $4.4 million worth of unclaimed property checks are being mailed out today following a data match to update addresses with the Louisiana Department of Revenue, announced Louisiana State Treasurer John M. Schroder. Every parish in the state will receive a check in the mail.

"These are real checks from the Louisiana Department of Treasury, so we want you to cash them,” said Schroder. "Unfortunately, about 20 percent of the checks we mail out each year as part of this match go uncashed, either because people have changed addresses, or because they don’t believe the check is real. We want the money to go in people’s bank accounts, not get returned to Treasury. They’re real checks, and it’s your money.”

At this time, there is more than $1 billion in unclaimed property to return. Every year, businesses turn over millions of dollars in unclaimed cash, stocks, bonds, securities and insurance proceeds to the State Treasurer's Office. These funds include payroll checks, old bank accounts, royalties, utility deposits, interest payments, stock certificates and life insurance proceeds, according to the Louisiana Department of the Treasury.

An item typically becomes unclaimed property when a company has an incorrect or old address and is unable to return funds.

One in six Louisiana residents has Unclaimed Property, with claims averaging around $900. To find out if you have Unclaimed Property, search here or call the Treasury's Unclaimed Property Division toll-free at 1-888-925-4127 anytime Monday through Friday, 10 am to 4:30 pm.

Below is a list of parishes, amounts returned, and a total number of checks that will be mailed this week:

Parish
Number Checks
Est Cash Payment
ACADIA
281
$43,167.23
ALLEN
86
$19,296.71
ASCENSION
739
$128,548.65
ASSUMPTION
80
$15,762.44
AVOYELLES
125
$17,724.39
BEAUREGARD
173
$31,429.41
BIENVILLE
53
$6,340.04
BOSSIER
660
$102,291.86
CADDO
1,676
$296,797.14
CALCASIEU
1,483
$248,248.64
CALDWELL
35
$5,071.31
CAMERON
12
$1,368.08
CATAHOULA
22
$2,320.74
CLAIBORNE
56
$9,527.24
CONCORDIA
58
$6,661.33
DE SOTO
148
$22,653.92
EAST BATON ROUGE
3,248
$536,338.65
EAST CARROLL
13
$1,978.17
EAST FELICIANA
95
$24,361.28
EVANGELINE
145
$26,162.09
FRANKLIN
83
$13,677.59
GRANT
89
$14,388.51
IBERIA
357
$49,893.33
IBERVILLE
184
$26,841.56
JACKSON
55
$16,270.24
JEFFERSON DAVIS
142
$29,719.94
JEFFERSON
2,226
$422,173.10
LA SALLE
38
$3,192.01
LAFAYETTE
1,423
$249,722.79
LAFOURCHE
321
$53,141.97
LINCOLN
250
$38,525.03
LIVINGSTON
700
$114,035.34
MADISON
36
$6,161.97
MOREHOUSE
108
$14,679.53
NATCHITOCHES
157
$21,656.78
ORLEANS
2,199
$397,294.16
OUACHITA
886
$134,720.22
PLAQUEMINES
95
$17,920.09
POINTE COUPEE
102
$18,877.69
RAPIDES
634
$99,424.11
RED RIVER
23
$2,561.22
RICHLAND
77
$10,451.52
SABINE
71
$12,065.25
ST BERNARD
215
$38,277.66
ST CHARLES
246
$48,195.25
ST HELENA
33
$5,839.75
ST JAMES
120
$25,807.47
ST LANDRY
435
$71,010.04
ST MARTIN
203
$34,232.77
ST MARY
206
$40,311.49
ST TAMMANY
1,256
$233,346.58
ST JOHN THE BAPTIST
240
$32,314.55
TANGIPAHOA
741
$130,888.11
TENSAS
5
$464.58
TERREBONNE
487
$73,836.74
UNION
114
$13,488.42
VERMILION
233
$36,975.90
VERNON
169
$22,257.76
WASHINGTON
198
$26,524.58
WEBSTER
158
$23,637.37
WEST BATON ROUGE
155
$27,819.61
WEST CARROLL
37
$3,863.08
WEST FELICIANA
41
$4,634.70
WINN
43
$4,002.39
LOUISIANA TOTAL
24,779
$4,211,172.07
 
 
 
OUT OF STATE
1,131
$213,391.87
 
 
 
GRAND TOTAL
25,910
$4,424,563.94
