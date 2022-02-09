Louisiana Senate spurns new Black-majority Congress district

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A proposed new congressional district map that would create a second mostly Black district has been rejected by Louisiana’s Senate.

Instead, senators approved a map Tuesday that looks similar to the current configuration.

A Democratic senator from Baton Rouge offered an amendment that would have altered the 5th Congressional District, now represented by white Republican Rep. Julia Letlow.

The district would have grown narrower and would have stretched into the Baton Rouge area.

The Senate voted 27-12 against the amendment and approved a Republican's bill making fewer changes in current lines.

Legislators are redrawing election district lines to account for population shifts after the 2020 Census.

