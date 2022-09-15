Louisiana residents face proposed homeowner's insurance rate spikes

With many insurance companies failing or pulling out of the state, Louisiana's insurer of last resort is looking to the state to relieve some of the pressure.

Louisiana insurance corporation is trying to raise homeowners insurance by sixty-three percent which will affect more than 100,00 homeowners in the state.

KATC spoke to local resident, Masika Guilveau who said, "I think that it's not fair because of all the natural disasters in Louisiana hurricanes especially."

Homeowners in Louisiana have to worry about their home being damaged each year during hurricane season, and if their homeowner's insurance increases they may have to choose between daily necessities and household bills.

"The folks in Lafayette will obviously be impacted but it's more so for the folks on the coast from east to west, the parishes on the coastal that's where the bulk of the exposure is for citizens," said Vice President of the Personalized Department, Dwight Andrus.

Many insurance companies have left Louisiana and with potential homeowners insurance increases in 2023. How will that affect homeowners?

"Every year we stand a chance of getting our property damaged, your home damaged, anything shingles flying off all that," Guilveau said.

The Louisiana insurance commissioner will analyze this petition and make a decision in 3 to 4 weeks.