Louisiana refuge closed mornings Sept 1-6 for gator harvest

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A southwest Louisiana wildlife refuge will be closed for alligator harvest every morning from Sept. 1 through Sept. 6.

The state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says the Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge's recreational areas will be open to the public from noon until sunset on those days.

The refuge covers about 71,000 acres along 26 miles of coastline in Calcasieu and Cameron parishes.

About 100,000 people visit it every year, many of them fishing for crabs, shrimp, redfish, speckled trout, black drum, largemouth bass and other species.

The department says Rockefeller is one of the most biologically diverse wildlife areas in the nation.

